Coach Andy Reid noted that Worthy exited Tuesday's practice after the wideout banged his head, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It remains to be seen if Worthy ends up in the NFL's concussion protocol, and in turn misses any time, but for now consider the wideout day-to day. Also forced to exit Tuesday's session was fellow WR Hollywood Brown, who is dealing with an ankle injury, per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site.