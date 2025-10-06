Worthy (shoulder/ankle), who was added to the Chiefs' Week 5 injury report Sunday, is expected to play Monday night against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Worthy who has been managing a shoulder issue, felt some swelling in his ankle and was added to Kansas City's injury report, but Rapoport suggests that was precautionary and that the wideout should be available Monday. While that's encouraging, fantasy managers will still want to confirm Worthy's status ahead of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.