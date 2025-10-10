Coach Andy Reid said Friday that he expects Worthy (shoulder/ankle) being available Sunday night against the Lions, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Worthy got the day off Thursday due to the pair of injuries that have bothered him at times this season, but his return to drills Friday seemingly went well, as Reid noted that the wide receiver was "moving around good" and "did everything." Once the Chiefs post their final Week 6 practice report, his status will become known ahead of the weekend.