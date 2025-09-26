Coach Andy Reid said Friday that he anticipates Worthy (shoulder) being available Sunday against the Ravens, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Worthy has been sidelined since he suffered a dislocated right shoulder in a collision with TE Travis Kelce on the Chiefs' first possession of the season. After logging full practices Wednesday and Thursday, Worthy has proved his health and is slated to put an end to a two-game absence. In the end, though, it remains to be seen if the Chiefs will restrict his workload in any way in what is an early-season must-win for the team.