Worthy, who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Colts due to an ankle injury, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Worthy first suffered an ankle injury in practice Nov. 13, and he tweaked the ankle a few days later in a loss to Denver. The second-year wideout logged a DNP/LP/FP practice progression this week and was given a designation of questionable on Friday's final injury report. It sounds like Worthy is going to be able to suit up in a big AFC battle against Indianapolis, and he should again work as Kansas City's No. 2 wideout alongside Rashee Rice.