Worthy brought in five of seven targets for 25 yards in the Chiefs' 33-30 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday night.

Worthy finished third in receptions and targets on the night for the Chiefs, but he was fifth in receiving yards and well behind fourth-place Kenneth Walker's 61 yards. The speedster saw Tyquan Thornton vulture some downfield targets Sunday night, and Worthy is now averaging a tiny 5.4 yards per catch over his first eight receptions of the new season. The 2024 first-round pick will look to break through downfield in a Week 3 road matchup against the Dolphins' vulnerable defense.