Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Four grabs in Thanksgiving loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Worthy caught four of six targets for 61 yards in Thursday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys. He added 13 rushing yards on two carries.
Most of the damage came on a 42-yard reception late in the fourth quarter that helped set up Kansas City's final score of the day. Worthy's 61 receiving yards were his highest total since Week 4, and he's gone six straight games without getting into the end zone, posting a 22-256-0 line on 37 targets over that stretch while chipping in another 33 rushing yards. The second-year speedster seems unlikely to break out in Week 14 against the Texans.
