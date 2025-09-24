Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Full practice participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Worthy (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Worthy thus appears likely to return for Sunday's game against the Ravens. He was listed as a limited practice participant all of last week, getting a 'questionable' designation on the Friday injury report before downgrading to 'out' on Saturday. Worthy's likely return to the lineup could mean less playing time for any of Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton and/or JuJu Smith-Schuster.
