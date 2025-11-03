Worthy had three receptions on seven targets for 23 yards while taking his only carry for seven yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Bills.

Worthy tied Rashee Rice for the team lead in targets Sunday, but that's about where the good news ends. The 22-year-old Worthy couldn't turn those opportunities into production, finishing fourth in receiving despite garnering such a large share of targets. The speedy gadget receiver is still providing a decent floor for fantasy in his current role, but we haven't seen him explode for a notable performance yet. Perhaps Worthy can finally rip off a long score when the Chiefs return from the upcoming bye to face the Broncos in Week 11.