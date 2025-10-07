Worthy (shoulder/ankle) corralled six of nine targets for 42 yards and took his only carry for nine yards in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.

Worthy popped up on the Week 5 injury report after being a full participant in practice when he experienced swelling in his ankle on the flight to Jacksonville. The speedy wideout was able to finish Monday's loss in good health, but it's worth noting that he left the contest briefly to have his ankle examined after getting tackled on one of his six receptions. The injury scare comes just one week after Worthy returned from a shoulder injury that cost him two games of action. Kansas City's offense is clearly more explosive when Worthy is on the field, so managers are hoping for a clean bill of health heading into a potential shootout against the Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.