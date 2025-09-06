Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after Friday's loss to the Chargers that the team doesn't have an update on Worthy (shoulder) aside from sharing that the wideout will get an MRI on Saturday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Worthy hurt his shoulder Friday in a friendly fire incident with teammate Travis Kelce in the first quarter. The wideout left the field in apparent pain and was ruled out not long thereafter. The Chiefs have nine days until their next game (Sunday, Sept. 14 against Philadelphia), but if Worthy isn't able to get well enough to play by then, the team would be left with Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster as the top receivers, with Tyquan Thornton, Jason Brownlee, Nikko Remigio and possibly Jalen Royals (knee) adding depth at the position.