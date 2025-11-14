Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Good to go against Broncos
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Worthy (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Worthy tweaked his ankle at practice Thursday but practiced without limitations Friday, earning the green light for Sunday's showdown between AFC West rivals. Worthy has taken a back seat to Rashee Rice in Kansas City's receiving corps and will be facing a stingy Broncos secondary, but at least the speedster doesn't appear to have any physical limitations.
