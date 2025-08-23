Worthy brought in his only target for nine receiving yards in Friday's 29-27 preseason loss to the Chiefs.

Worthy logged his first reception of the preseason after seeing the field briefly with the rest of the starters last week against the Seahawks. The gadget receiver avoided the league's concussion protocol after going down hard in practice earlier in camp. Worthy could see an expanded role on offense this season with fellow wideout Rashee Rice expected to miss a significant chunk of the season due to an impending league suspension, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports. The latter may be active for the first four games of the season until a ruling is made, but expect Worthy to operate as the team's top receiver for a good portion of the fantasy campaign.