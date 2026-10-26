Worthy caught three of six targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Seattle successfully limited Worthy's output in the absence of Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee), with the versatile Nick Emmanwori running stride for stride with the speedy Worthy on a couple of downfield misconnections. Worthy finished second behind Travis Kelce (eight) in targets but sixth on the Chiefs in receiving yards Sunday. Heading into a Week 8 road game against the Broncos, Worthy has drawn at least six targets in five of six games this season. He has reached 70 yards twice and failed to eclipse 25 yards in any of the other four games.