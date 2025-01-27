Worthy brought down six of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown while taking two carries for 16 yards in Sunday's 32-29 win over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.

Worthy wound up leading the Chiefs in every receiving category while also finishing as the only position player for his team to reach the century mark in total yards from scrimmage. The electric rookie made a remarkable catch near the end of the first half in which he brought down an off-kilter pass from Patrick Mahomes while being draped by two Buffalo defenders. Worthy had just caught the first postseason touchdown of his career on the Chiefs' prior offensive drive, capping off an impressive overall performance en route to Super Bowl LIX. Expect Worthy to be involved as both a runner and pass catcher as Kansas City faces Philadelphia at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.