Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Impresses coach during minicamp

Coach Andy Reid noted Thursday that Worthy (shoulder) looked good at this week's minicamp, Jesse Newell of The Athletic reports.

While Worthy (who is in the final stages of his recovery from a shoulder procedure he underwent in January to repair his labrum) sported a no-contact jersey during the minicamp which concluded Thursday, his efforts nonetheless caught the eye of Reid. "Xavier really had a nice camp," Reid said of the 2024 first-rounder. "Stronger -- that's the part that you like. You really see it. We put him in a lot of the primary positions, and I thought he did a nice job with all of it." Next up for Worthy and the Chiefs will be training camp next month, at which point he may be able to shed his non-contact jersey. He's coming off a 2025 regular season in which he record a modest 42-532-1 receiving line on 73 targets through 14 contests, but Worthy acknowledges that the shoulder injury he sustained on the first drive of the campaign hampered his effectiveness. Assuming no setbacks ahead of Week 1, Worthy could be poised for a bounce-back in 2026 while working as a key option in Kansas City WR corps that is also in line to feature fellow returnee Rashee Rice (knee), with the likes of Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen in the mix as well.