Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: In concussion protocol Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Worthy is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Prior to leaving the game, Worthy did not record a catch. While he's sidelined, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals are candidates to see added snaps alongside top WR Rashee Rice.
