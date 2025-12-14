default-cbs-image
Worthy is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Prior to leaving the game, Worthy did not record a catch. While he's sidelined, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals are candidates to see added snaps alongside top WR Rashee Rice.

