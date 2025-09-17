Coach Andy Reid said that Worthy (shoulder) will practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It remains to be seen how the Chiefs list Worthy's participation level, but this aligns with a previous report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the wideout -- who was inactive Week 2 -- is trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Giants. In the absence of both Worthy (limited to three snaps in Week 1) and Jalen Royals (knee, also set to practice Wednesday), Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster have led Kansas City's WR corps early on this season.