Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Inactive as expected Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Worthy (illness) is inactive for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.
The second-year speedster was already carrying a doubtful tag into the weekend, so his inactive status is of little surprise. In Worthy's absence versus Las Vegas, veterans Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are set to operate as the top two wide-receiver targets for starting quarterback Chris Oladokun.
More News
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Doubtful for season finale•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Status TBD for Week 18•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Not seen at start of practice•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Misses another practice•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Under the weather•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Nets one scrimmage yard in loss•