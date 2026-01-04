Worthy (illness) is inactive for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

The second-year speedster was already carrying a doubtful tag into the weekend, so his inactive status is of little surprise. In Worthy's absence versus Las Vegas, veterans Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are set to operate as the top two wide-receiver targets for starting quarterback Chris Oladokun.