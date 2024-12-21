Worthy is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Texans after sustaining an ankle injury.
Worthy appeared to injure his ankle after slipping running a route. The rookie was trending toward one of the better games of his career with four catches for 26 yards on five targets and another two carries and it remains to be seen if he'll return.
