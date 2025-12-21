Worthy caught two of three targets for 41 yards and gained zero yards on his only carry in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Titans.

Even with Rashee Rice (concussion) unavailable, Worthy didn't see an increase in his target volume, although it's easy to see why -- third-string QB Chris Oladokun wound up under center for most of the game after Gardner Minshew (knee) joined Patrick Mahomes (knee) on the sidelines. Worthy has gone seven straight games without catching more than four passes and nine straight without getting into the end zone, managing just a 29-387-0 line on 48 targets over that latter stretch. With Minshew also feared to have suffered a season-ending ACL tear, the entire Kansas City passing attack will have a significantly lowered floor and ceiling heading into a Week 17 meeting with the Broncos.