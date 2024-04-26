The Chiefs selected Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 28th overall.

The Chiefs traded up from the 32nd pick to secure Worthy, the owner of the fastest combine 40 time on record (4.21 seconds). Worthy (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) and free-agent pickup Marquise Brown are both tiny speedsters who are loath to face much physicality from a defense, so it remains to be seen how well the two coexist in 2024, but in the meantime it's clear that the Chiefs are hammering a speed emphasis this offseason. Despite Worthy's struggles with contact and his history of dropped passes at Texas, he could prove uniquely dangerous with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes.