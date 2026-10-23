Worthy will once again operate as the Chiefs' top wide receiver after Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

It'll be the second consecutive game that Rice will be sidelined due to hamstring and knee injuries that he sustained in Week 4 against the Raiders. Worthy paced the Chiefs with seven catches on as many targets for 73 yards in a Week 6 win against the Chargers, and the third-year wideout once again will lead Kansas City's wide receiver group for Week 7, with Jalen Royals and rookie Cyrus Allen also in the mix for larger roles.