Worthy brought in three of four targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Texans.

Worthy finished as the Chiefs' leading receiver despite ranking third in targets behind TE Travis Kelce and WR Rashee Rice. The 22-year-old Worthy was the only starter to generate any kind of a downfield threat against Houston's stout defense. The versatile wideout did not record a rushing attempt for the third time over his last four appearances. He has, however, eclipsed 50 receiving yards in three consecutive contests, providing a solid floor for fantasy managers in deeper formats. Worthy's upside lies in his ability to rip off huge gains, and the same could be said for next Sunday's tilt against the Chargers.