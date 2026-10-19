Worthy totaled seven catches on as many targets for 73 yards during Sunday's 22-6 victory versus the Chargers.

Worthy served as the Chiefs' No. 1 WR in Week 6 with Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) on the pine, and the former paced the team in all receiving categories on an afternoon in which QB Patrick Mahomes didn't record a touchdown pass. There are bound to be weeks like Sunday in which a ground game led by RB Kenneth Walker keeps Kansas City's offense humming along, but if Rice continues to miss time, Worthy figures to be among the team's leading pass catchers on a weekly basis.