Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN stated Worthy (shoulder) will probably miss a little bit of time and be viewed as week-to-week.

Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder three snaps into Friday night's eventual loss to the Chargers when he and Travis Kelce collided over the middle of the field. It's now sounding like Worthy is going to miss time, perhaps multiple games with that week-to-week outlook. With Worthy missing most of Week 1 and Rashee Rice serving his six-game suspension to open the season, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton paced the Chiefs' wide receivers in playing time. Brown was particularly involved, turning 16 targets into a 10-99-0 receiving line.