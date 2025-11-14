Coach Andy Reid said Worthy tweaked his ankle at Thursday's practice, but the second-year wide receiver "did everything" at Friday's session and is "good to go" for Sunday's game at Denver, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

That would seem to imply that Worthy was a full practice participant to wrap up Week 11 prep after being added to the Chiefs' injury report Thursday as limited due to an ankle injury. Friday's report will reveal whether or not Worthy enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest.