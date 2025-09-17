Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Limited in return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Worthy (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Worthy was "looking good" for a Week 3 return. The wideout's subsequent return to practice supports that notion, though neither Worthy nor coach Andy Reid has commented on expectations yet. The Chiefs hope to have Worthy and/or Jalen Royals (knee) back in the lineup this Sunday at the Giants, after each of Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster got at least 74 percent route share in the Week 2 loss to Philadelphia.
