Worthy (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Worthy was "looking good" for a Week 3 return. The wideout's subsequent return to practice supports that notion, though neither Worthy nor coach Andy Reid has commented on expectations yet. The Chiefs hope to have Worthy and/or Jalen Royals (knee) back in the lineup this Sunday at the Giants, after each of Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster got at least 74 percent route share in the Week 2 loss to Philadelphia.