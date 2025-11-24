Worthy (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate.

Worthy continues to manage an ankle issue, but the wideout was able to log a 77 percent snap share in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Colts, while catching four of his eight targets for 59 yards in the contest. With no reported setbacks, his listed limitations Monday were presumably maintenance-related. Worthy now has two more chances to log a full practice listing before Kansas City's Week 13 injury designations are posted ahead of Thursday's game against the Cowboys.