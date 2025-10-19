Worthy recorded three receptions on four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders. He added one rush for 13 yards.

Worthy saw only four targets for the second consecutive game, a concerning trend given the return of Rashee Rice in Sunday's shutout win. Rice immediately came back to lead the team in every receiving stat, and will likely remain Patrick Mahomes' favorite target moving forward. That will leave Worthy reliant on big plays to produce strong fantasy performances and make him more of a boom or bust option in future weeks.