Worthy (ankle) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Worthy returned to the practice field after sitting out Wednesday, but he wasn't able to shed all limitations. Unless Worthy continues the positive trend and practices fully Friday, he will likely carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts. Worthy has dealt with ankle injuries throughout the season, but his only two absences came in Weeks 2 and 3 due to a dislocated shoulder.