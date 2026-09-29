Worthy caught both of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Dolphins.

Worthy entered Sunday's game on the heels of a 5-25-1 performance (on seven targets) during the Chiefs' Week 2 overtime win over the Colts. He didn't see any targets in the red zone Sunday compared to the three he had against Indianapolis, though he did lead all Chiefs wide receivers with 43 offensive snaps. His speed makes him a boom-or-bust candidate every week, though Worthy and the Chiefs pass catchers could thrive in a Week 4 road tilt against the Raiders if Las Vegas' rookie safety Treydan Stukes (concussion) is unable to play.