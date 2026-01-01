Worthy (illness) is not practicing Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Worthy is now sitting out a second straight practice due to illness, making him seem legitimately up-in-the-air for Sunday's season finale against Las Vegas. The second-year pro's finale chance to get back on the practice field will come Friday. If Worth can't play Week 18, it will be Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Royals who act as the starting three wideouts for quarterback Chris Oladokun.