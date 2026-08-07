Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Misses practice again Friday

Worthy (shoulder) didn't practice Friday, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

Meanwhile, fellow Chiefs wideout Cyrus Allen (shin) returned to practice Friday after missing the past few days. Worthy shouldn't be too far behind, as he's considered day-to-day with a shoulder sprain. That said, fantasy managers should keep an eye on the situation, given that Worthy had surgery on the same shoulder at the beginning of the offseason. The Chiefs don't seem worried, but it's still not the best sign.