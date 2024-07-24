Worthy (illness) missed a third straight practice Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Worthy landed in an ideal spot for immediate fantasy value when the Chiefs drafted him 28th overall this April, but he hasn't actually had many chances to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, first missing most of the offseason program with a hamstring injury and now losing a trio of training camp practices to an illness. Worthy still has plenty of time to earn a top-three role at wide receiver, of course, and the competition doesn't look all that tough beyond Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown. To that end, Justin Watson was carted off the field at Wednesday's practice, leaving Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Nikko Remigio and Justyn Ross as the leading candidates for first-team WR reps alongside Rice and Brown.