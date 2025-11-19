Worthy (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site, coach Andy Reid noted earlier Wednesday that Worthy had tweaked his ankle, clouding the wideout's status for the team's ensuing practice session. Following the 'DNP,' Worthy has two more chances to work before the team's final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts is posted. If he's limited or out this weekend, however, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton would be candidates to log added WR snaps behind Rashee Rice.