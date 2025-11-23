Worthy caught four of eight targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Colts.

The receptions and yardage total were his best showing since Week 8, while the target volume was Worthy's highest since Week 5. The second-year speedster has gone five straight games without getting into the end zone, managing just an 18-195-0 line on 31 targets over that span, but Worthy will get a chance to break out against a shaky secondary in Week 13 during a Thanksgiving tilt against the Cowboys.