Worthy reeled in five of seven targets for 53 yards during Monday's 28-7 victory over the Commanders.

Worthy logged the second-most snaps among Chiefs wideouts Monday, tallying 58 to fall one shy of Rashee Rice (59). The second-year wideout also claimed his highest target volume since Week 5 against the Jaguars after recording just four targets in each of the last two tilts. He enters Week 9 as the No. 2 wideout option ahead of Hollywood Brown but remains firmly behind Rice -- who has claimed 19 targets in his two games since returning from a six-game suspension -- in the pecking order.