Worthy failed to bring in any of his three targets and rushed once for one yard in the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

Even with Rashee Rice and fellow deep threat Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve due to concussions, Worthy was unable to break through on the stat sheet. The 2024 first-round pick's blanking as a wideout was his second of the season, and he'll have nowhere to go but up in a Week 18 road matchup against the Raiders to close out the regular season.