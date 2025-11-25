Worthy (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

The Chiefs estimated Worthy as a limited participant on their initial Week 13 practice report issued Monday, but the second-year wideout took every rep Tuesday to put to rest any doubt about his availability for Thursday's game against the Cowboys. Since Rashee Rice made his season debut Week 7 and stepped in as the Chiefs' clear No. 1 wideout, Worthy hasn't seen his involvement taper off much but is nonetheless struggling to deliver useful fantasy production. In the Chiefs' ensuing five games, Worthy hasn't recorded a touchdown and hasn't eclipsed 60 yards from scrimmage in any contest.