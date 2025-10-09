Worthy (ankle/shoulder) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Worthy practiced without limitations Wednesday, so it's possible Thursday is just a maintenance day for the 2024 first-round pick, who has had an injury-filled start to his sophomore season. He sat out Weeks 2 and 3 after injuring his shoulder in a collision with Travis Kelce early in Week 1, and Worthy experienced swelling in his ankle shortly before Monday's loss to the Jaguars, though he showed no ill effects from the latter injury in a six-catch performance against Jacksonville. Worthy's participation level Friday will offer valuable insight regarding his availability for Sunday night's game against the Lions.