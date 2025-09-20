Worthy (shoulder) isn't expected to play Sunday night against the Giants, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Though Worthy was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, it appears as though the Chiefs are inclined to err on the side of caution with the wideout this week. Assuming he is ruled inactive Sunday, Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster would continue to see added WR snaps in Week 3, with Jalen Royals (knee, questionable) possibly joining the mix as well.