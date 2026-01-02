Worthy (illness) wasn't spotted at the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Worthy didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so the wideout's apparent absence Friday clouds his status for Sunday's season finale against the Raiders. If Worthy is sidelined this weekend, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Royals would lead the Chiefs' Week 18 WR corps, with Jason Brownlee and Jimmy Holiday candidates to be elevated from the team's practice squad.