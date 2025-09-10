Worthy (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

According to coach Andy Reid, Worthy -- who suffered a right shoulder injury during Week 1 action -- is doing better and making progress, with surgery is not currently under consideration for the wideout. As this stage, however, Worthy's status for Sunday's game against the Eagles remains cloudy, and in that context Hollywood Brown is currently the Chiefs' top healthy/available WR. In the event that Worthy and Jalen Royals (knee) are both sidelined this weekend, added snaps would be available for JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton.