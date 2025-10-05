The Chiefs added Worthy (shoulder/ankle) to the injury report Sunday, and he's now questionable for Monday night's game against the Jaguars.

The ankle issue is the new one for Worthy, as this is the first time it's been noted as an injury for the Chiefs' star wide receiver. Worthy had already been dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 1. If Worthy is unable to play against Jacksonville, Tyquan Thornton would likely again become an every-down player for Kansas City.