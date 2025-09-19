Worthy (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at the Giants, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Worthy is attempting to play through the dislocated right shoulder that he suffered in the Chiefs' first possession of the season during a Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Brazil. He wasn't able to suit up for a Week 2 defeat to the Eagles, but going back to last week, he's now been listed as limited on five consecutive injury reports. Coach Andy Reid said Friday that a decision regarding Worthy's availability for Week 3 will be made after he talks with Kansas City's medical staff, according to Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. With an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, there won't be many viable options to pivot to if Worthy ends up being inactive.