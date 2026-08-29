Worthy (shoulder) failed to bring in his only target in the Chiefs' 9-9 preseason tie with the Seahawks on Friday.

The speedster made his preseason debut after overcoming a shoulder sprain that had plagued him for multiple weeks. Now apparently healthy, Worthy heads into his third season looking to build on the promise of his 2024 rookie campaign -- when he posted a 59-638-6 line across 17 regular-season games -- and atone for a lackluster 2025 season when he made just one trip to the end zone on 42 catches and missed three games.