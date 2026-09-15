Worthy secured three of six targets for 18 yards in the Chiefs' 31-10 win over the Broncos on Monday night.

Worthy was on the receiving end of Patrick Mahomes' first completion of the season, which went for nine yards and took the Chiefs down to the Broncos' 26-yard line on an opening drive that culminated in a 15-yard touchdown run by the returning signal-caller. Worthy produced modest gains on his other pair of grabs, but Mahomes recorded just five completions overall to wide receivers in the season-opening victory. Worthy boasts the potential for much better production, and he could have a good opportunity to deliver on that upside in a favorable Week 2 home matchup against the Colts on Sunday night.