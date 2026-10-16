Worthy will be the Chiefs' top wideout against the Chargers on Sunday due to the absence of Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee).

Rice sustained his injuries during the Chiefs' Week 4 win against the Raiders, and the extra rest courtesy of the Week 5 bye was not enough for him to be cleared to play Sunday. Worthy finished that Week 4 contest with four catches (on seven targets) for 70 yards, and with Rice sidelined, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will rely more heavily on Worthy and veteran tight end Travis Kelce in the passing game, with Jalen Royals and rookie Cyrus Allen also in line for more playing time on offense.