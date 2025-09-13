Worthy (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

Worthy entered the weekend with a doubtful tag after he suffered a dislocated right shoulder during the season-opening loss to the Chargers. It's encouraging that the 2024 first-round pick was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday, and his next chance to play will be Week 3 versus the Giants. Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton figure to take on a bulk of the workload in Worthy's absence.